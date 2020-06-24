LEWISTON – Normand Joseph Theriault passed away at Central Maine Medical Center on Friday, June 19, 2020 with his boys by his side. Born Sept. 12, 1961 to Bertin and Jeannine (Girard) Theriault in Lewiston. He was 58 years old.He attended Lewiston schools graduating from Lewiston High School in 1980 and served his country with the Maine Army National Guard. He followed in his fathers footsteps working most of his life with Local 407 Carpenter/Millwright Union.Some of his hobbies were fishing, hunting and spending time with his boys and grandchildren. He leaves behind his sons, Bruce and Nicole (D’Andrea) Theriault and Andy Theriault; four grandsons, Scott, Shane, Sam, Luke and one precious granddaughter, Gabriela; four sisters and their spouses Roland and Rejeanne (Theriault) Clark, Gerald and Gaetane (Theriault) Pleau, Kenneth and Diane (Theriault) Lefever and Michael and Rachel (Theriault) Dixon; and many nieces and nephews. We cannot leave out his friend, Richard Stewart, who Norm cherished. He is predeceased by his parents, Bertin Theriault and Jeannine (Girard). Graveside services at St. Peter’s cemetery, 10 a.m. on Friday June 26.