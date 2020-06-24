Charges
Lewiston
• Allege Tudiunde, 26, of 9 Howe St., on a charge of domestic assault, 8 p.m. Tuesday at 61 Shawmut St.
Auburn
• Kellie Thompson, 24, of 30 Northern Avenue Heights, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:46 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
• Kenneth Thurston, 43, of 366 Pond Road, Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 1:28 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
