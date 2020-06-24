Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz has filed a restraining order against the mother of this 12-year-old son, according to the Boston Globe, less than a week after she filed a restraining order against him in the Dominican Republic.

According to the Globe report, Fary Almanzar Fernandez gave birth to a son with Ortiz – David Andres Ortiz – in 2008. The Globe reports that Ortiz’s lawyers in the Dominican Republic have asserted the dispute centers on Fernandez’s push for greater financial support, and that the restraining order against Ortiz instructs him to stay away from her and refrain from “annoying, intimidating, or threatening” her.

“For the last 12 years, I have always provided significant financial support to the mother of my 12-year-old son, David, who is a loving member of my family,” Ortiz said in a statement issued by his spokesman, Joe Baerlein. “That support has included housing as well as financial support for David’s education and well-being.

“I regret that David’s mother has chosen to use the courts to assert a baseless claim against me in the form of a restraining order. I have not seen her in person for over a year, and since then communication between us has overwhelmingly been limited to texts.”

On Tuesday in a television interview in the Dominican Republic, Ortiz said it “breaks my soul” to see “my son become an enemy of mine.”

The dispute comes a year after Ortiz nearly died from a close-range gunshot in his back while he was at a nightspot in Santo Domingo, where he grew up and keeps a home.