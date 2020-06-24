GARDINER — An online viewing of Michael Miclon’s comedic version of Shakespeare’s Richard III, titled “Richard3,” will show at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, presented online by Johnson Hall. Tickets are available by visiting www.johnsonhall.org.

Viewers will see the movie broken into three parts, intercut with interviews with the actors and filmmakers. Jay Childs of JBC Communications will host the show. Childs was the director of photography and the executive producer for the film.

Shot on location throughout Maine, from Fort Popham in Phippsburg to the former St. Patrick’s Church in Lewiston to the movie capital of Maine … Buckfield, “Richard3″ is led by a cast of all-Maine actors and physical comedians, including Matt and Jason Tardy, Fritz Grobe, Amanda Huotari, Hannah Perry, Leland Faulkner, George Dunn, Bruce Johnson, Casey Turner, Nick Salvati and Mike Miclon as Richard. The film also includes more than 300 extras from Maine and New Hampshire. The first-cut version of the film played to a sold-out crowd at the Emerge Film Festival.

The gleefully absurd story of the famed hunchback maniacal king who murders his way to the top is Miclon’s directorial debut, for which he is also the screenwriter and lead actor. Adding a few twists to the original script and trimming away some of the less essential parts of the story, Miclon and his team have created a script that not only tells the story but utilizes everything in their performing arsenal, from improvisation to juggling.

“This is a Maine-made film that perhaps should be tagged ‘Richard III: The Way Shakespeare Ought to Be’,” said Linda Nelson, deputy director of Portland Ovations.

After tickets are purchased, a unique ticket link will be sent by 5 p.m. on the day of the online event. For more information, contact Johnson Hall at 207-582-7144 or by email at [email protected]

