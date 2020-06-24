DENMARK — A Sebago teen was killed Tuesday when his car struck a tree on Hancock Pond Road.

Police said 17-year-old Isaac Rawson lost control of the car he was driving at about 3:45 p.m. and it skidded into a tree next to the road.

The driver’s side of the car made impact with the tree. Rawson died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries, according to a written statement by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Rawson was alone at the time of the crash. Maine State Police troopers said speed and driver inexperience were likely causes of the crash, McCausland said.

