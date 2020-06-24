BASKETBALL

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker both revealed Wednesday that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both made announcements in the forms of statements released by their teams. And Brogdon and Parker both believe they will be with their teams when the NBA season resumes at the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, next month.

All 22 NBA teams that will be part of the resumed season began mandated testing Tuesday. League officials have expected that positive tests would be inevitable, and believed that starting a testing regimen now – roughly five weeks before games begin at Disney – will give players with positive results time to recover and get back with their teams before those contests start July 30.

All teams will arrive at Disney between July 7 and July 9 to start a brief quarantine and training camp. The NBA is in the process of finalizing the game schedule for the resumed season.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Liverpool is on the verge of ending its 30-year Premier League title drought after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Liverpool can clinch title Thursday without playing if Manchester City fails to beat Chelsea.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Washington is removing former owner George Preston Marshall from its Ring of Fame and striking all references to him on the team website.

It’s the latest move to cut ties with the legacy of the team’s founder, a segregationist who refused to integrate by signing Black players until forced to in 1962, more than a decade after much of the rest of the NFL.

BASEBALL

HALL OF FAME: The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is preparing to reopen on Friday, in accordance with New York state’s phased plan.

The use of face masks for all staff and guests will be required, and free single-use masks will be available at the museum entrance for visitors who do not have one. Capacity will be limited and admission will be based on a timed ticketing process to allow for physical distancing.