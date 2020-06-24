LIVERMORE FALLS — Students graduating from Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education want an in-person graduation and will wait until that is possible.
Director Robyn Raymond said in an email, “We have surveyed many of our graduating adult learners and they wish to postpone the event and have a “true ceremony” in the fall (September?) as long as there are no gathering restrictions. We will continue monitoring the state guidelines and start the planning process for graduation in July.”
