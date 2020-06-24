TURNER — Tuesdays at the Gazebo, presented by Music for Mavis, opens its 11th season of musical entertainment at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, with Tim Winchester, an acoustic songsmith and indie-folk artist from Maine.

His music is a careful curation of melody, warmth and dynamic restraint and has been described as “atmospheric” and “an ethereal landscape of storytelling.” His songs and sentiments are simple and quiet but just below the surface, there is a depth that makes his music complete a connection with his listeners.

Audience members are asked to keep a respectful distance from each other and from the gazebo. A milk can will be available for donations in lieu of passing the hat, and there will be reminders. Suggested donation is $10 a person. Bring a chair and a blanket.

The gazebo is at 98 Mathew’s Way, off Rte. 117, Turner Center. For more information, call 207-754-0954 or 207-754-4506.

