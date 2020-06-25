My dad, Donald Gosselin, was being honored June 18 at the Veterans Park in Lewiston at the foot of the falls (photo, Sun Journal, June 19). When reaching Main Street from Lincoln Street, traffic was at a standstill.

As drivers patiently idled (thank you), police ushered the motorcade forward with lights flashing. Construction workers removed their hard hats and onlookers held a respectful distance while family, friends and veterans recognized a fallen citizen.

The man will be missed, not only by those he loved but by members of a community which he called home.

Heartfelt thanks goes out to my hometown and its residents who took a moment to pause in respect. You truly are a city of exception.

André Gosselin, Vevey, Switzerland

« Previous

Next »