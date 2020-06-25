I am writing to endorse Jennifer Blastow for District 72.

Blastow is a zealous and intelligent woman and she will be an advocate for all of Maine.

She spends her time enjoying the outdoors. Her experience trying to combat climate change is an inspiration.

She is a nurse practitioner in the Oxford Hills area. She cares for and worries about her ailing patients. Wanting affordable health care for these patients has significance to her.

She is an active member of her community, volunteering her time supporting our local libraries and schools. Her desire for quality education is admirable.

I know she will continue to provide Maine with the same dedication that she gives to all her endeavours.

Her positive voice for the Oxford Hills district has won my support. I urge all other District 72 residents to elect Jennifer Blastow.

Anna Gregoire, Otisfield

