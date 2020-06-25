REGION — COVID-19 may have forced towns to cancel their rec programs for the season, but that does not mean the end of summer sports in the area.
BJ Otten and Victor Nickerson, who coached the Bethel Braves last year, compiled a roster of boys from Bethel, Greenwood, Newry and Woodstock. The team, called the “Western Maine Bandits,” is not affiliated with any town this year, due to the cancellation of rec programs.
The team plays its home games at Dunham Field, located on Howe Hill Road in Greenwood about half a mile up on the left.
The field underwent major renovations last year, with improvements made to the grand stands and dugout, along with a temporary fence being set up. All existing turf was also removed and replaced with new material.
A different temporary fence was set up last week at the field.
The Bandits are currently 2-2.
The team is part of the Andy Valley Cal Ripken League.
In light of COVID-19, each player and coach has a red bandana mask as part of their uniforms. The bandanas were handmade.
Players are not required to wear masks in the field, but need to when they are in the dugout. No more than two players at a time are allowed in the dugout.
People who show up to spectate are advised to follow social distancing rules and can wear a mask if they want too, but it is not required.
Parents were notified on Monday about complaints another team received at a game about members of the crowd not observing proper restrictions. The league told the team to be more careful and warned them that they could be suspended from the play if complaints continue.
The league consists mostly of the same teams it had a year ago, but coaches have all had to get private insurance and pay their own league dues.
The regular season is scheduled to end July 24, and there’s been discussion of holding some type of playoffs.
There will be no all-star team this year, though.
The team is trying to raise money to fund the legal dues, uniforms, umpire fees, outfield fence and other costs associated with the season.
The team has opened a bank account under the name Western Maine Bandits at Northeast Bank. People interested in helping can drop off cash/check and say it is for that account.
Schedule (All games 6 p.m.)
Friday, June 26, away @ Minot/Hebron
Monday, June 29, home vs Oxford/Otisfield Pirates
Wednesday, July 1, home vs Brownies Concrete/290 Main St
Monday, July 6, away @ Vikings
Wednesday, July 8, away @ Wiles Garage and Body Shop Reds
Friday, July 10, away @ Oxford White Sox
Monday, July 13, home vs Buckfield
Wednesday, July 15, home vs Minot/Hebron
Friday, July 17, away @ Oxford/Otisfield Pirates
Monday, July 20, away @ Brownies Concrete/290 Main St
Wednesday, July 22, home vs Vikings
Friday, July 24, home vs Wiles Garage and Body Shop Reds
