Buckfield Junior/Senior High School Honor Roll – Trimester Two
High Honors:
Grade 12 – Kristen Patenaude.
Grade 11 – Kylie Carrier and Shyloe Morgan.
Honor Roll:
Grade 12 – Deja Bennett, Molly Bourget, Saige Collette, Kathryn Henderson, Jesse McMillan, Karen McNeil, Daniel Perry, Isabella Rinck, Megan Turcotte and Chloe Warren.
Grade 11 – Alaina Adderley, Ryan Corson, Olivia Darling, Keegan Jack, Richard Kraske, Cara Merrill and Maxwell White.
Grade 10 – Hadley Blodgett, Olivia Buswell, Emily Carrasquillo, Kayden Haylock, Kassandra Keough, Alyssa Litchfield, Michaela Marin, McKenna Ridlon, Zachary Shields, and Hope Trenoweth.
Grade 9 – Zoe Higgins and Roger (Taz) Keough III
Grade 8 – Mya Austin, Graham Blodgett, Nolan, Breton, Hope Hinckley, Jacob Jasper, Nolan Keene, Owen LaPointe, Justin Lucas, Molly McPeak, Gavin Piper, Caylie Principe, Lillian Sharples, Trey Stevens, Emily Tilton, Terry Valles, and Lenore West.
Grade 7 – Benjamin (Saylor) Bourassa, Cora Brewster, Carley Coffman, Dominick Constantino, Carmen Crockett, Jonas Culleton, Erinn Dunham, Cayden Durgin, Haylee Gailloux, Amelia Hill, Seamus Keough, Morgan Lacasse, Cori Merrill, Lucien Perron, Alyssa Poulin, Audrey Stimson, Annabelle Thone, Kai Trenoweth and Gabriel White
