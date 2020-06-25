The voters of Maine Senate District 22 need a strong advocate in Augusta. Martha Poliquin will be the people’s voice.

Poliquin has devoted herself to the community, through volunteer work with Scouting groups, Literacy Volunteers, the performing arts and on the Lisbon School Committee, just to name a few.

She believes strongly in public education, property tax relief and in people. A vibrant public education system is vital to Maine’s future. Property taxes are a burden for all, but the load needs to be equalized through a re-examination of the revenue-sharing formula. The current pandemic has demonstrated the importance of safety nets necessary to ensure access to food, health care and support for those in greater need than some.

Poliquin believes that in working together to make positive investments in their communities, everyone has the chance to be successful.

That is why I support Martha Poliquin.

Carl Bucciantini, Greene

