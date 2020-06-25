Thomas
WATERVILLE — Thomas College announces students named to its Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Students named to the list are: Ryan Kappelmann, of Auburn; Madison Rock, of Bridgton; Shylyn Buckman, of Bryant Pond; Jordan Magiera, of Casco; Shannon Kostovick, of Greenwood; Elisabeth Sanborn, of Hebron; Teaghan Rodzen, of Norway.
