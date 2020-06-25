FARMINGTON — A local man is accused of beating an ex-girlfriend with closed fists in the face and chest Wednesday at a Farmington motel, dragging her into a bathroom and refusing to let her leave, according to a police affidavit filed in District Court.

Farmington police arrested Jonathan M. Leavitt, 36, of Farmington on Wednesday at the motel on Farmington Falls Road and charged him with aggravated assault, criminal restraint and violation of condition of release.

Officer Jeffrey Brann responded to a report of a woman who was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend at 10:44 p.m. When he arrived at the hotel the manager told him the woman had been visiting a man staying in Room 14, identified as Jonathan Leavitt, according to the affidavit.

Earlier, the manager and her husband heard screaming and banging coming from the room and she knocked on the door. When it opened she saw the woman with contusions on her face and her clothes soaked with water. She asked them to leave. The woman called for a ride and Leavitt went back inside the room, Brann wrote.

Brann spoke to the woman, who told him she had gone to visit Leavitt, even though there is a no-contact provision between them.

She said “Leavitt was drunk” and hit her in the face. She also told Brann that Leavitt had grabbed her by her face and dragged her into the bathroom and wouldn’t let her leave. She said he told her that the “only way she was leaving was in a body bag,” the officer wrote.

She said Leavitt struck her face multiple times with a closed fist and she lost consciousness four times. He also hit her in the chest, held her “down by her face and throat” and her arms in the bathtub while he hit her. She tried kicking and scratching him but could not get away until the manager knocked on the door, according to the affidavit.

The woman’s eyes were swollen and bruised and there was a cut on the inside of her upper lip from her teeth, Brann wrote. He called for an ambulance.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies assisted. After police knocked several times, Leavitt emerged from the room, was arrested and taken to Franklin County jail.

A judge set bail Thursday at $1,500 cash or $750 and a supervised release agreement.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: