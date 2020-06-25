Early Summer Pasta Primavera

This simple pasta dish is a great way to eat spring green vegetables. Make sure to steam the vegetables only until tender, and don’t forget to salt the water, it really brings out the green color.

Serves 4

1 cup fresh or frozen green peas

1 lb asparagus, woody ends trimmed

¾ lb spaghetti

½ cup scallions or green onions, sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Tablespoon butter

¾ cup light or reduced fat sour cream or low fat greek yogurt

¼ cup of chopped herbs like parsley, chives or mint

¼ cup Parmesan cheese for serving

Directions:

1. Bring a shallow pan of salted water to the boil. Steam the asparagus and peas until just tender, then set aside. Boil the pasta following package instructions.

2. Meanwhile, saute the green onion and garlic gently in the oil and butter for 5 minutes or until soft. Add the sour cream or yogurt to the green onions and very gently warm through, stirring constantly to ensure it doesn’t split. Add the herbs and steamed vegetables with a splash of pasta water to loosen.

3. Drain the pasta and stir into the sauce. Adjust the seasoning, then serve scattered with the cheese and drizzled with a little extra olive oil. 1.

Holly Stuhr is a Community Nutrition Educator for Healthy Oxford Hills. Contact her to learn about upcoming cooking classes for the whole family [email protected]

