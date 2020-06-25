100 Years Ago: 1920

Lewiston and Auburn summer recreation grounds, The Lake Grove Theatre, will open the season of 1920 on Monday, according to the announcement made this morning. What is more, the plans for this season call for the most elaborate season in the history of this popular amusement park, and it is the desire of the management to provide local theater goers with the best in summer entertainment. Extensive repairs have been made and so everything is in readiness for Monday’s opening.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Dr. Thomas Shields, of Lewiston has been appointed to the Model Cities Investigation Committee’s Sub-Committee on Health and Welfare, it was announced last night by Adrien D. Laverdiere, chairman of the Lewiston Board of Health and Welfare at the board’s regular meeting.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The West Auburn School Historical Society will host its second annual benefit auction Saturday to raise funds for the restoration of West Auburn School. The building is the only remaining one-room schoolhouse in the greater Lewiston-Auburn area. “We’re really looking forward to this event,” said historical society President Richard Keene, “It’s a lot of fun, what with all the wonderful items that people donated, the food, and just the auction atmosphere.Plus, it gives the public a good chance to take a look at the progress we’ve made at the school.” The West Auburn School was used by the Auburn School System from 1843 to 1950 as a multi-grade one-room schoolhouse. The society was established by concerned citizens in 1992 when the City of Auburn found the structure to be too much of a liability and considered demolition. Since then, the group has enjoyed unwavering community support in its efforts to restore the school for use as a living history museum. The group plans to begin public tours and day-excursions. Auction proceeds will be toward the final building rehabilitation projects and as a fund for ongoing maintenance.

