WEST PARIS — Pastor Mace Wilder and his wife Kortney have been sent to West Paris Baptist from Village Missions. They came in May in the middle of Maine’s Covid 19 Pandemic.

Mace graduated from Word of Life Bible Institute in 2016 and began a series of pastoral internships. He joined Village Missions in 2018 and served as assistant Pastor of Springfield Community Chapel. This Is the first pastorate for Mace and his wife but they plan on sticking around. He and his wife are excited about the new opportunities of ministering in the West Paris community.

His ministry here started with Facebook postings and later driveway-visits. Then the church opened with restrictions on May 31st. Congregants are expected to wear masks and observe the roped off areas in the Sanctuary for spaced out seating.

All people are welcome to come to church and enjoy worship thru good music, friendly fellowship, and sermons delivered by Pastor Mace.