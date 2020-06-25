AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is accepting nominations for the 2020 annual Lifetime Outdoor Achievement Award. This award, which is presented by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, honors individuals who are dedicated to the stewardship and wise use of natural resources and who have been or are active in Maine’s outdoor traditions.

To be eligible, nominees must have hunted, trapped and fished in Maine for a combined total of 40 years. For example, to meet that requirement an individual may have fished for 20 years, trapped for 10 years and hunted for 10 years, or could have fished for 30 years and hunted for 10 years. Ideal candidates would also be active in mentoring, teaching or instructing outdoor activities.

Last years award winners, Charlie Mann of Winthrop and George Smith of Mt. Vernon, were recognized by Commissioner Judy Camuso at the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine annual banquet.

Nominations should include the nominee’s name, address, phone number, photograph and a few paragraphs about the individual, their experience in the Maine outdoors and an explanation of why they are a deserving candidate. The nominators contact information should also be included.

Nominations, which are due by 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, can be sent by email to Emily MacCabe at [email protected] or by mail to 284 State St, SHS 41, Augusta, ME 04333. Nomination forms can be downloaded at mefishwildlife.com.

The recipient(s) of the sixth annual award will be selected by a committee of individuals from the department and will be recognized at an event in the fall.