LEWISTON – Alice M. Carver, 96, of Mexico, passed away on Saturday June 20, 2020 at her daughters’ home in Lewiston. She was born Dec. 16, 1923, in Roxbury, the daughter of Charles and Emelda Sloane. She was educated in Mexico schools and graduated from Mexico High School. On Oct. 12, 1968, she married Harry F. Carver who passed away on Jan. 20, 2011. Alice worked for Stowell-McGregor Mill in Dixfield, Thurston’s Mill in Hale, and also worked for Mexico Variety in Mexico. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Boucher and companion Gerry Guenther of Lewiston, and Jo-Ann Hayford and husband Lyndy of Hartford; grandchildren, Bobbi New and husband Scot of Rumford, and Terry Hayford and wife Rene of Hartford; her great-grandchildren, Zachary and Jacob New and Reese Hayford; and her stepson, Harry J. Carver and wife Joanne of Dixfield. Alice was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Harry; a sister, Irene Waterhouse; and a stepdaughter, Sheila Cottrell. You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the Carver family by visiting their guestbook at http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home and Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St., Rumford ME 04276. 364-4366 http://www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

« Previous