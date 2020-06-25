PORTLAND – Gordon E. Barker, 77, of Norway died Tuesday June 16, 2020 at the Maine Medical Center. He was born Feb. 20, 1943 in Norway, the son of Wendell and Eva (Kimball) BarkerHe was a U.S. Army veteran and a former National Guardsman.Gordon was a graduate of Norway High School. He worked at Norway Shoe, CN Brown, and CB Cummings. Gordon is survived by two children, Julie Barker and Jeremy Barker; two grandchildren, Savannah Kasevich and Jaden Barker; several nieces and nephews.Gordon was predeceased by his siblings, Herbert Barker, Lawrence Barker, Errol Barker; Norman, Ronnie and Robert at young ages. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at the Songo Pond Cemetery in Albany. Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris.To read the full obituary and leave condolences for his family go to http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

