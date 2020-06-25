CANTON – Nancy Webster, 82, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Pinnacle Health and Rehabilitation in Canton. She was born Sept. 16, 1937 in Livermore, the daughter of Lucien Pomeroy and Marion (Richard) Pomeroy.Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On Nov. 12, 1955 in Dixfield, she married her husband of 36 years, Roger C. Webster. He passed away July 15, 1992. Nancy worked in the cafeteria for SAD#36 in Livermore Falls for 34 years. Always being remembered as “The Lunch Lady”. She enjoyed swimming, kayaking, traveling, and enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their sporting events. She is survived by her children, Rick Webster and wife Leola of Texas, Jill Allen and husband Robert of Texas, Barry Webster of Livermore Falls, Tom Webster and wife Rae of Richmond, Betsy Hunt and companion Clarence of Virginia, Bill Webster and wife Yvonne of Livermore Falls; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandy Porter of North Monmouth, Carol Morris and husband Doug of Leeds, Joyce Alfaro and husband Herb of Michigan, her brother, Donald “Buster” Pomeroy of Jay; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Lucien and Marion Pomeroy; her sister, Betty Pomeroy, her brother, Donald Pomeroy; and her husband, Roger Webster. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com. A graveside service will be announced at a later date at Birchland Cemetery, East Dixfield Road, Jay. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. If desired contributions may be made in memory of Nancy Webster to:Area Youth Sports “AYS”P.O. Box 363Jay, ME 04239

« Previous