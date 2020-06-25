STONINGTON — Opera House Arts will host the organization’s first virtual gala, ‘Twenty + Twenty,’ in celebration of 20 years and 20 more at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, through its website at operahousearts.org. All are invited to join in from anywhere for a free hour-long event featuring stellar entertainment, an announcement of silent auction winners and a chance to support OHA’s programs for its grand reopening in 2021.

Opera House Arts, like kindred organizations across the country, is in an unprecedented moment that provides unique opportunities to reimagine the nonprofit performing arts center’s future. This extraordinary time has also highlighted the power of art to enrich and transform lives. Those who tune in on July 15 at operahousearts.org/gala will celebrate 20 years of exuberant programming and look ahead to 20 more of theater, music, jazz, community events and unique performances that have made Opera House Arts a fount of arts excellence and creativity.

In 2020, OHA needs its patrons’ support more than ever as it braces for a summer without live performances or a steady income stream, and most importantly, a summer without the presence of its audiences. Contributions toward ‘Twenty + Twenty’ provide OHA the fuel to upgrade its historic building, support and strengthen staff, and plan new programs for a grand reopening in early 2021. Folks who would like to help sustain Opera House Arts can become a Twenty + Twenty Grand Gala Patron for $500 or a Gala Sponsor for $200. Register online for the Twenty in 2020 silent auction and join the virtual celebration to help write the next successful chapter in OHA’s history.

For more information, visit operahousearts.org/gala. To bid now on OHA’s silent auction items, visit biddingowl.com/OperaHouseArts.

« Previous

Next »