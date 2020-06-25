Charges
Lewiston
- Joshua Arrowood, 30, of 163 Bates St., Lewiston, on a warrant charging aggravated assault, 12:16 p.m. Thursday at 160 Center St.
Auburn
- Jose Mendez Sr., 52, of 37 Union St., Auburn, on a probation hold, 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 71 Lisbon St.
Accidents
Auburn
- A car driven by Catherine Lekberg, 58, of Hartford, caught fire in the breakdown lane of Turner Road at 4:44 p.m. Monday. Her 2000 Toytota was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Ronald W. Peyser, 70, of Auburn, Sylvia M. Heald, 68, of Norway, and John H. Frey, 80, of Auburn, collided at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday on Mount Auburn Avenue. Damage to Peyser’s 2017 Honda and to Frey’s 2020 Subaru was listed as functional. Heald’s 2019 Chevrolet was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Georgette A. O’Leary, 88, of Sabattus, and Robert J. Compton, 49, of Portland, collided at 2:09 p.m. Sunday on Turner Road. O’Leary’s 2015 Ford was towed. Damage to Compton’s 2019 GMC was listed as minor.
