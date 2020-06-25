DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to locate the gentleman who taught feng shui at the Auburn high school a number of years ago. I am also interested in finding others who have experience with these skills.

— Jeanne, Auburn

ANSWER: Here is another quest for Sun Spots readers to assist with. Does anyone remember the instructor Jeanne is referring to? Feng shui translates as wind-water and involves balancing nature and energy in your environment. You can contact Jini Rayne at fengshuimaine.com, [email protected], or call 330-285-1527.

Another resource is the Western School of Feng Shui at http://westernschooloffengshui.com/maine/. You can reach them by calling 760-828-0128 or emailing [email protected].

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I need help from other readers! I have a decorative ceramic tile that is broken into several pieces. Besides using Super Glue, are there any other suggestions for reassembling the tile? Thank you for any suggestions. I love reading this column!

— Maureen, Auburn

ANSWER: There are different epoxy resin glues that are used specifically for ceramic tile, such as Araldite Adhesive Epoxy. Gorilla Glue also comes to mind. There is a product called MagicEzy that has both an epoxy and different colors of paint for touch-up, too. Don’t be afraid to contact your local hardware store and see what they have in stock and can recommend. I have very good luck with talking to employees of Aubuchon, Ace, or True Value Hardware stores.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A while ago you had information about someone who refinishes bathtubs. I hope you can run it again. I’ve misplaced the information. Thank you for all you do for us. Please don’t ever leave us!

— No name, Turner

ANSWER: I’ll probably be answering your questions until I drop, or win an all-expense-paid trip to Tahiti, whatever comes first! I’m one of those lucky people who enjoys my work.

As far as tub refinishers go, in the famous Rolodex I have Steve Corro of Corro’s Fiberglassing & Refinishing of Auburn. He has been repairing and refinishing fiberglass bathtubs for about 40 years. He restores bathtubs by repairing cracks, dings, chips, bottoms, etc. and gives it all a good shiny finish. He can refinish a dull bathtub or change the color to a bright white for a reasonable price. His contact information is 783-5944, [email protected]. He also has a website at corrosfiberglassing.com. He comes highly recommended, but readers, let me know if you someone else you would like to add to my magical Rolodex!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the call for seamstresses who make cloth face masks, I make them for adults for $5 each and for children for $4 each. They are made with elastic behind the ears and a nose wire. Please contact me at 946-5775.

—Gemma, Greene

ANSWER: Kudos to all of you who are burning the midnight oil at your sewing machines. This is important, ongoing work and sadly, I believe there will be a continuing need. Please remember that wearing a face mask in public when you cannot properly social-distance means “I care about others.” I join all the voices that ask that you listen to science and follow the guidelines.

