REGION — In less than a month, SAD 44 voters will choose school board directors for the towns of Bethel, Greenwood, Newry and Woodstock.
Voting will take place Tuesday, June 14, with polling places at The Bethel Legion, Greenwood Legion, Newry Town Office and Woodstock Town Office. People can vote by absentee ballot if they are unable to vote on the 14th.
In Bethel, three candidates are vying for two open seats on the board. Running are David Jones, Stephanie Herbeck and Maggie Davis. All three candidates have not previously served on the board.
Bethel board members Amy Forbes DeVivo and John Walker are not seeking re-election
Walker briefly served as the boards chair last year.
In Greenwood, incumbent Chasity Lake is running un-opposed for a three-year term.
Incumbent Marcel Polak and newcomer Wendy Coffin, both of Woodstock, are running for one open seat on the board. The term is for three years.
In Newry, Bonnie Largess and Stephanie Erickson are running for the two open seats. Largess is running for a three-year term and Erickson is running for a one-year term.
Candidates
Chasity Lake
Town: She resides in Greenwood and is proud to represent “such a lovely and quaint community.”
Years on board: “I’ve only served our school board for a full year and it was a very busy year with the denial of our transportation garage, our lovely visitors from China, our students going to China, COVID-19 and remote learning. However, I am looking forward to the next three years I plan to serve.”
Goals: “I would like to continue the unfinished goals we have set together as a board for our district.”
Background in education: “On a professional level I have never had the pleasure of being a teacher.” However, after this year and the experience of having to homeschool our autistic son during his fourth/fifth grade year, I would say I have an understanding and appreciation for teaching and aide staffing!
Other comments: “I would like to say that at anytime at all you see me please if you have questions about our lovely district please, please ask and I will do my very best to answer them or find the answer for you.”
Maggie Davis
Town: Davis is running for a three-year term as a representative of Bethel.
Years on board: “I have not been a member of a school board to date, but I have decided to run because I am passionate about access and equity in education. I have decided to run here in Bethel because my family roots here go back several generations including a great-grandmother who was a librarian in town, my grandmother (Amy Davis) who taught Kindergarten in Woodstock, my grandfather who was instrumental in advocating for regional career technical schools, and my own father and his siblings who were educated in this public school system. My own daughter is a student at CPS as well.”
