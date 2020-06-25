Thursday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BOXING
8 p.m. — ESPN: Top Rank: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS2: America’s Day at the Races
GOLF
3 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
6 p.m. — GOLF: Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: Hanwha at Samsung
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Watford at Burnley
3:10 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea
TENNIS
8 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin
4 p.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Credit One Bank Invitational

Early Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: NC at Doosan

