To the Editor:

To Our Telstar Community,

The staff, administration, and students of Telstar High School would like to send a warm thank you to everyone who helped make graduation week for the Class of 2020 so special this year. When everyone thought that all was lost due to the pandemic, our community surrounded these kids with love and support like no other year before! This was a feat that took many hands and minds to create. The graduation committee of Mr. Eliot, Ms. Ingraham, Ms. Fraser, Mrs. Colpitts, Mrs. Wight, and Mrs. Cole along with Lucy and Ethel in the office helped to make the entire graduation week one for the ages!

Thank you to Sunday River and Dana Bullen, Brian Heon and Bryan Kendall, and all of the employees who volunteered in so many ways for the amazing hospitality, not only for the Friday night commencement celebration, but the Project Graduation activities that followed. It was so special to watch the kids faces! Thank you to the parents who fundraised for Project Graduation and came up with unique ideas to honor the kids without having to travel all night long around the state but still celebrate in the style of what Project Graduation stands for. Thank you to the parents who decorated the auditorium and stage at Sunday River led by Fred and Amy Call, you truly made the events special and beautiful.

To Amanda and Anthony Deiulio thank you for the drone footage of Friday evening, it is just one more special touch to add to the memory banks for the kids.

To Western Hills Access Television (WHAT) for broadcasting all of the events live all week for the first time, it was a learning curve that allowed so many people to be a part of the week in a time where we have to follow social distancing guidelines and numbers restrictions. Thank you for making that possible.

To the community, families and friends who came out for the Community Parade! The line up of fire departments, rescue, police, and the hundreds of vehicles that participated in the event to make the kick off so special and unique it was an amazing experience to witness from the Common with the kids. Kudos to you all.

Finally, thank you to the families for sharing your students with us over these years, these are special times and I hope that you have all been able to celebrate the accomplishments of these fine young people in our community. It has been a special spring for sure!

Mark Kenney

THS Principal

John Eliot

THS Dean of Students

