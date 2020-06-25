At one time, this nation was the best country in the world. It is not going to be that anymore if liberal politicians let it happen.
What is the country going to do without police officers?
Statues that have been in place for years are being taken down.
Riots have caused buildings to be burned down, cars burned, people hurt.
What next?
Sen. Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree should not be in office.
People need to wake up.
I hope President Trump gets elected again. He is the only one who can take care of this mess.
Tom Hart, Lewiston
