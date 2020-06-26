The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a reception for the Rangeley Angling Art Show, featuring the work of five outstanding artists, at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the newly renovated lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, on Friday, July 10, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. Enjoy cash bar (beer/wine) and meet the artists. The Exhibit continues through July 26, 2020. The exhibition is Exclusively Sponsored by the Rangeley Region Sport Shop in celebration of their 75th Anniversary.

Marcia Baker’s energetic and vibrant watercolor paintings represent her connection with the woods and coast of Maine. Solomon Fast was born in 1996 and has been carving fish since 2009, making him both a young and distinctly talented wildlife artist. Through sculpting and relief carving, John Hooper brings to life animals, birds and fish, often in their habitats, doing something that comes naturally. Alex Poland finds being able to draw out the most interesting attributes of each fish and to let that fish tell a story extremely rewarding. David Tibbetts studied Fine Arts & Graphic Design at Vesper George School of Art in Boston during the late 1950’s and his work is represented in The American Museum of Fly Fishing, the Outdoor Heritage Museum, and many collections throughout the country.

Concerning Covid-19 restrictions, there is a hand sanitizing station and free masks for anyone that does not have one, so please feel free to come and view the art while feeling comfortable to be able to maintain social distancing. General Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 AM – 2 PM.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, please visit rangeleyarts.org.

