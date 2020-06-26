LEWISTON — Lionel “Lee” Koss celebrated his 92nd birthday among family and friends at a grand parade that traversed East Avenue on June 20.

Laurie Sidelinger, Honor Flight Maine board chairwoman, organized the parade along with Koss’s granddaughter, Marcie Koss Bryant, to honor him on his birthday and for his 28 years of service in the U.S. Army.

Lewiston Fire Department and Lewiston and Auburn Police, American Legion Post 36, Boothbay Region, and Honor Flight Maine participated among others. The parade ended with a celebration at his residence where a viewing of the event, recorded on video, was watched and placed on Youtube.

Born in Boston on June 20, 1928, the son of Raymond and Hazel Boutin. He was adopted at an early age by Herman and Florence Koss and enjoyed the care and friendship of two families.

Koss grew up in Lewiston/Auburn, graduating in the Lewiston High School Class of 1946, and that same year he joined the Army. On Dec. 26, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen “Kay” Traynor, and together they raised six children: Pamela, Nancy, Robert, Patricia, Wayne and Kathy, alongside many pets.

His military travels brought them to France, Germany, Milwaukee, Alabama, Boston and back home to Maine. Koss served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam before retiring in 1974 to spend more time with his family and friends in Lewiston and Auburn. He received several medals and honorable service recognitions, including an Expert Riflemen’s Badge for his marksmanship during his 28 years of service. Additionally, he was a highly skilled ping-pong player and a team leader for his Army basketball team.

Koss remained active with service activities, becoming commander of the Alden Gayton American Legion Post 31 of Auburn multiple times in the ’70s and ’80s. He was Grande Voiture Du Gare of the 40 & 8, an honor society of American Legion members, from 1993 to 1997.

In the’ 70s Koss was a baseball manager for the Cummings Cleaner’s Little League team and initial manager for the Alden Gayton Post 31, besides being an umpire prior. He became the American Legion baseball chairman in 1988 and served through 1997. He was recognized with a Distinguished Service Award by the Maine state commander for his outstanding service and dedication to promoting good sportsmanship to the youth of Maine.

Koss has 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. His wife died in 2016 and daughter Patricia in latter 2018. He resides at 396 East Ave.

