AUBURN — The city of Auburn will join 24 communities across Maine in the first annual Maine Backyard Campout sponsored the by Maine Parks and Recreation Association. July is National Parks and Recreation Month. What better way to celebrate than a statewide backyard campout?

The mission is to encourage families to get outdoors for a camping experience in their own backyard. “We want everyone to enjoy the outdoors while maintaining social distancing guidelines,” said Recreation Director Sabrina Best. “This is a fun way to enjoy some quality family time, while being safe during these unprecedented times.”

Participants who register with Auburn Recreation are eligible for prizes, and can get ideas for campfire activities, cooking, safety tips and creating a camping space outside their back door. Camping equipment is not needed to participate. Neither is a back yard. Recreation staff will help participants find ways to make the experience fun without spending money on equipment or a camping site.

Participants are encouraged to share photos on social media, using: “#MaineBackYardCampout.” Auburn residents who want to participate should connect with Auburn Recreation. Free campout activity kits are available to the first 20 families to register.

Contact Darcey Gardiner at Auburn Recreation [email protected] or 207-333-6611 for details

