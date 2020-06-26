UMA offering Jumpstart college course

AUGUSTA — A new program at the University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) provides those considering college with a free one-credit course, Jumpstart: Managing Early Success in College. The seven-week seminar begins Monday, July 13, and will cover subjects designed to give students the skills to succeed. Topics will cover fitting into college life, computer competency, study skills, note-taking, time management, test anxiety, information literacy and career planning.

The two-hour weekly classes, using Zoom conferencing, will incorporate real time video participation and online learning content. In addition, students will have access to academic success coaching and the opportunity to connect with other Jumpstart participants. Those successfully completing the program will receive a $200 voucher toward the purchase of textbooks in their first semester at UMA.

For more information about the program and how to apply, visit uma.edu/jumpstart. For more information on UMA, visit https://www.uma.edu/.

Shelter announces summer raffle winners

LEWISTON — The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society announces the winners of the annual Summer Raffle. With more than $13,300 in tickets sales, the winners were Irene Marshall of Monmouth, $500 cash; Donna Cote of Mechanic Falls, $300; Suzanne Calnan of Lewiston, $200; and Mona Guertin of Sabattus, $100. All proceeds directly benefit the Humane Society.

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, 55 Strawberry Ave., provides a safe haven for more than 3,500 sick, homeless and abused animals a year. The primary support comes from fundraising events and donations.

Anyone interested in learning more about volunteering or adopting an animal may call 207-783-2311, visit www.SavingPetsInMaine.org or go to www.facebook/GAHumane.

