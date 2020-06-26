FARMINGTON — While Farmington Rotary is not having a Fourth of July parade this year, they are still getting into the spirit of things! Farmington Rotary has partnered with the Farmington Downtown Association to have a friendly decorating contest. Area businesses will be competing for prizes awarded by Rotary. Make sure to shop locally!

Rotary is also encouraging kids entering pre-K through 4th grade to help paint the windows of downtown Farmington to get into the 4th of July spirit. There are a limited amount of windows so participation will be on a first come first served basis. Paint The Town Red, White and Blue on Friday, July 3 from 9-10 a.m.

Paint pick up will be in front of the Pierce House on Main Street starting at 9 am.

Painting guidelines:

*Each painter must be responsible for the following, one for each child participating:

1. Providing containers for paints (muffin tins, egg cartons, etc.)

2. Providing paint brushes for child

3. Providing small amount of water (1-2 cups) to mix with paint powder

4. Providing newspaper to place on sidewalk under the windows

5. Cleaning up any litter when finished painting window

6. Locating the window assigned by number to each child

* Parents are urged to accompany the kids to their windows.

* For pre-sketching on the windows, chalk only may be used. Only the powdered water paints supplied free by the Farmington Downtown Association and the Farmington Rotary Club are allowed to be used for paint. These paints are obtained at the paint pick up desk. Participants CANNOT bring their own paints.

SAFETY NOTE

Please follow CDC Guidelines on physical distancing. Painting slots will all be 6 feet apart to be in line with these guidelines, but please take any other precautions needed to stay safe.

