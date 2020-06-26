FARMINGTON — While Farmington Rotary is not having a Fourth of July parade this year, they are still getting into the spirit of things! Farmington Rotary has partnered with the Farmington Downtown Association to have a friendly decorating contest. Area businesses will be competing for prizes awarded by Rotary. Make sure to shop locally!
