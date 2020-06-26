The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is looking to use their webpage to connect local artists, artisans and musicians to the greater public. They are offering a free webpage with text and images to any area artist who is interested.

The page will be at rangeleyarts.org and will offer basic information about the artist or musician complete with contact information and links to your personal website or Facebook page, if applicable.

Artists and musicians interested, please contact the RFA at 864-5000 or email [email protected] for more information.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, please visit rangeleyarts.org.

