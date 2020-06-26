A much-overlooked problem with many golfers is that they sway back during the backswing. This can be troublesome even if it is a small sway. A few ways you can help fix this is to really stare at the ball, or insert a training stick in front of you, far enough away so you can swing freely and make sure it remains on the same place on your chest. If possible, swing with the sun behind you so you can see your shadow. Last but not least, have someone watch this for you. If it is the case you are swaying and you can fix it, it’s a huge improvement in your game.

