A much-overlooked problem with many golfers is that they sway back during the backswing. This can be troublesome even if it is a small sway. A few ways you can help fix this is to really stare at the ball, or insert a training stick in front of you, far enough away so you can swing freely and make sure it remains on the same place on your chest. If possible, swing with the sun behind you so you can see your shadow. Last but not least, have someone watch this for you. If it is the case you are swaying and you can fix it, it’s a huge improvement in your game.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston-Auburn to receive more than $800,000 in COVID-19 funding
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Golf Tip- Do you Sway on the Backswing?
-
Sports
Brady’s unofficial practices in Tampa Bay lead to questions for NFL
-
Sports
Eddie Kasko, star infielder and Red Sox manager, dies at 88
-
Sports
NASCAR looks to new audience after month of controversy