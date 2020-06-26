100 Years Ago: 1920

“Babe” Ruth has 8 games in which to wallop out eight more home runs to shatter the record of 29 established by himself last season. In his remarkable drive towards a new world’s record he has crashed out his 20th homer Wednesday a ball off Pitcher Shocker in St. Louis out into the right field bleachers and yesterday added two more in the game with Boston, giving him a total of 22. He is sixth in batting with an average of .355 according to averages, including games on Wednesday.

50 Years Ago: 1970

James S. Erwin, the Republican Gubernatorial candidate, campaigning in this community this week was the guest of honor this morning at a coffee at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Peter T. Snowe, of Nottingham Road, Auburn. Mrs. Snowe had invited Mrs. James Whipple of Yarmouth to pour and she presided at an attractive table centered with an appropriately patriotic arrangement of red, white and blue blossoms.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Winthrop Center Friends Church on Route 135 will hold a pig roast and strawberry festival July 1 from noon until sold out. Also on the menu are baked, beans, macaroni salad, cole slaw, applesauce, rolls, cold drinks and strawberry shortcake.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

