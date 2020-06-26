FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue sixth grader Mariya Folsom was one of three students that won the Maine Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Lyme disease awareness poster contest.

The poster contest, which is held every May, had a “tick tock” theme this year to communicate to Mainers the importance of making time to check for ticks and to practice tick-borne disease prevention measures. Posters were required to include at least one prevention method.

Franklin County resident Mikenna Phillips from Spruce Mountain Elementary School was also one of the contest winners. Students were awarded a Maine state parks family day pass, a certificate and tick-removal kits for their classrooms.

