FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue sixth grader Mariya Folsom was one of three students that won the Maine Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Lyme disease awareness poster contest.
The poster contest, which is held every May, had a “tick tock” theme this year to communicate to Mainers the importance of making time to check for ticks and to practice tick-borne disease prevention measures. Posters were required to include at least one prevention method.
Franklin County resident Mikenna Phillips from Spruce Mountain Elementary School was also one of the contest winners. Students were awarded a Maine state parks family day pass, a certificate and tick-removal kits for their classrooms.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Letter to the Editor
-
The Rangeley Highlander
My college to COVID(eo) composite
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Seasonal Friends of Rangeley Scholarship Winners Announced
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Friday, June 26, 2020
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 partially reopens athletic fields