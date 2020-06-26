AUBURN – Mr. Charles Errold Ellis Jr., 85, died Wednesday June 24, 2020 at the Hospice house in Auburn. He resided in Auburn.Born in Rumford on Oct. 27, 1934, he was a son of Charles and Carlotta (Small) Ellis Sr. Charles graduated from Dirigo High School class of 1954 and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He worked in the maintenance department at International Paper in Jay for over 29 years until his retirement in 1997.Charles was a member of the American Legion Post #22 in Lewiston and King Hiram Lodge #57, AF and AM, Dixfield. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing and loved his grandchildren.He was married in Rumford on June 8, 1957 to Nancy Lee MacConaghy who died in Lewiston on April 30, 2017.Survivors include daughters, Trudi Meserve and husband William of Jay and Jill Leland and husband Walter of Steep Falls, sons, David Ellis and wife Lisa of Peru, Kurt Ellis and wife Sarah of Peru, and Ray Ellis of Guilford, N.H.; 10 grandchildren, Audrey, D.J., Beth, Natalie, Kristen, Shayna, Cody, Kayla, Carli, and Jacob; five great-grandchildren, Layla, Norah, Hunter, Hannah and Landyn; a brother, Carroll Ellis and wife Judy of Dixfield.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 29 at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner St. in Auburn. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

« Previous