AUBURN – Geraldine Sizeland, 95, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born in Bartlett, N.H. on Jan. 1, 1925, the daughter of Frederick and Louise MacDonald Briggs.She was married to Elwin Sizeland for 65 years. He predeceased her in 2017.She was a devoted, selfless mother, creating a happy life for her family on Fairview Ct. in Auburn. After raising her family, she enjoyed her work in the optometry offices of Dr. Arthur Werner and Dr, Lee DeRosa. In retirement, she and Elwin spent many wonderful winters in Hawaii and Florida.She especially loved her role as Nana, interested in and offering encouragement in whatever her grandchildren pursued. She liked all Boston sports especially the Celtics. She also worked on many jigsaw puzzles with her family.She will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of a son, William Sizeland and his wife Mary of Newport, R.I., three daughters, Sandra O’Connell and her husband George of Sabattus, Jane Scotland and her husband Richard of Northboro, Mass. and Lisa Mailhot and her husband Donald of Auburn; six grandchildren; and three great-grandsons; her sister, Hilda Davis; and a very special friend at Clover, Kayla Edwards.She was predeceased by her father Frederick, mother Louise Record; a brother, Gerald Briggs and a sister, Janice Bilodeau.The family extends grateful appreciation to all the staff at Clover Health Care for the exceptional care they provided and to Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice, especially Margaret Quinn, for their compassion and communication with our family when we were unable to visit our Mom.Funeral services will be held privately and burial will follow in the family plot at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lewiston.The Sizeland Family welcomes your condolences online at http://www.lynchbrothers.com. Arrangements by Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home of Lewiston.

