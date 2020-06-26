BRUNSWICK – Michael Ernest Bailey passed away in his home June 24, 2020. He was born May 28, 1943 to Charles and Florence Bailey of Lewiston. He graduated from Edward Little High School class of 1961.He went on to a lifetime career with SS Kresge/ KMART where he became district manager and developed the business in many New England States, Pennsylvania and New York.Michael married Sheila Carver Bailey of Auburn on Aug. 3, 1963. Michael returned to his home state of Maine in 1991 where he managed the Auburn KMART, only to retire in 2000 at his home in North Port, Fla.Michael’s love of the ocean kept him captain of his boats, and had many stories to tell of his time on the water and his love for travel. Leaving with him are cherished memories from his trip to Alaska in 2001. In 2018, Michael returned back to Maine to be close with his family and lifelong friends.Predeceased by his father and mother, Michael is survived by his sons, Kevin and Karen Bailey of Washington State, Craig Bailey and Roger Etersky of Colorado, and daughter, Carrie and Mark Lucas of Cundys Harbor; former wife and lifelong friend, Sheila Carver Bailey; grandchildren, Ainsleigh Lucas, Abigail Lucas and Taylor Bailey; sisters, Margaret and Jim Grant of Auburn, Cathy Laprise and Terry Fournier of Sabattus and Susan and Mike Bowie of Poland; as well as many nieces and nephews. Also left behind are Michael’s family friends. the Anderson Family of Northport, Fla., the Clemons of Harpswell; and his beloved faithful K9 companions, Sam and grand-fur babies. Visiting hours will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 29 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. A celebration of life will be held at Michael’s home at a later date to be announced. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Society, the Coastal Humane Societyand theWounded Warriors Project.

