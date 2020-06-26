Charges

Lewiston

• Casey Graham, 34, of 132 Pierce St., on a warrant charging a violation of bail, 7:32 p.m. Thursday at Bartlett and Birch streets.

• Abdinasir Mohamed, 22, of 17 Pleasant St., on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 12:04 a.m. Friday at Spruce and Lisbon streets.

• Rui Conde, 34, of 16 Cushing St., Brunswick, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:35 p.m. Friday on Middle Street.

Androscoggin County

• Jessica Hall, 32, of 18 Reynolds Ave., Livermore, arrested by Livermore Falls police on charges of violating conditions of release, assault and refusing to submit to arrest, 11:41 p.m. Thursday at that address.

