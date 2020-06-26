The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the Annual July 3rd Auction will take place again this year, although the format has been modified to keep everyone safe and healthy.

The 2020 Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce auction will be an online only auction instead of the traditional silent auction in the park. The auction, which is a major fundraiser for the Chamber, will open at 7AM on Thursday, July 2nd and close at 7PM on Saturday, July 4th. Winning bidders will receive gift certificates via 1st class mail and physical items must be picked up at the Chamber office (6 Park Road in Rangeley).

To participate and place bids, participants simply need to create an account. No credit card or payment information is required to place bids. Payment information is only required when a participant is determined to be the winning bidder at the end of the auction. Auction items are still being added and the auction will feature gift certificates to many local restaurants, shops, services and lodging establishments as well as physical items. The auction can be viewed at: www.32auctions.com/RangeleyChamberofCommerce.

The online auction format will enable more people to participate, particularly people who visit Rangeley but are not typically in town on July 3rd.

For more information, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at (207) 864-5571 or [email protected], visit www.rangeleymaine.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RangeleyLakes.ChamberofCommerce.RangeleyMaine.

