Proudly Offering the Outdoor Heritage Museum & Rangeley History Museum

All Events are subject to change due to the pandemic, so please call ahead.

Outdoor Heritage Museum is located at the corner of Routes 4 & 17 in Oquossoc.

Museum is open 10-4pm Weds. – Sunday May-Oct.11th. Adults $5.00 Children 12 and under, active duty military and veterans are Free.

207-864-3091

Rangeley History Museum is Free of Charge and located on Main St. in Downtown Rangeley. 207-864-2333

Rangeley Lakes Historical Society 2020 Event Info

Friday July 3rd & Saturday, July 4 Rangeley History Museum Opens for the Season

2472 Main Street, Rangeley

11:00am-2:00pm (Until further notice, this museum will be open on Saturdays Only in July and August due to the pandemic).

This beautiful little museum located in the center of town is housed in the old Rangeley Trust Co. and operated by the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and once served as the Town Office and Jail. The Jail cell is now an exhibit in the basement. The museum features town history including agricultural, railroad, steamship, business, and family history to name just a few of many subjects. In 2020 we will open new exhibits highlighting the Narrow-Gauge Railroad with a working G gauge model.

Vintage film, photos, 3D stereograph images, documents and antique artifacts all share the charming & colorful stories of old Rangeley and the surrounding townships. Admission is Free and Donations are Welcome http://www.rangeleyhistoricalsociety.org

June 27

Fly Tier Peter Simonson at Outdoor Heritage Museum

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Corner of Rtes. 4 & 17, Oquossoc

Peter Simonson has been fly tying for about 13 years, initially just creating flies needed for fishing. He enjoys tying Rangeley style streamers. He became interested in tying these flies in about 2006. Peter has tied at the International Fly-Tying Symposium and many of the Largest Fly Fishing Shows up and down the East Coast. Peter has studied streamer tying under Jack Pangburn and Mike Martinek and is a master in his craft. Come learn tips from one of the best and purchase some of his beautiful flies for framing or fishing. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information.

July 4th

Expert Carver John Hooper & Antiques, Art & Craft Vendors on the Grounds at Outdoor Heritage Museum. A limited number of Local vendors will be on hand selling their goods and John Hooper will be carving a new sculpture live at OHM. Please wear face masks.

July 11, 2020

Expert Fly Tier Jim Dionne at Outdoor Heritage Museum

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Corner of Rtes. 4 & 17, Oquossoc

Come learn to tie Flies and explore proven techniques to tie better flies that catch fish with Expert Tier, Jim Dionne. Jim will share his expertise and will have some of his great flies available for purchase. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information

July 11 (Plus a 2nd Duplicate Event on August 8th)

Outdoor Heritage Museum hosts the International Fly-Fishing Film Festival.

You do not have to be an angler to enjoy this collection of short films and breathtaking cinematography. All new for 2020 the event will feature eleven short films with nearly 2 hours of footage that will take you around the world’s waters. Film topics include wild rainbow trout in Alaska, giant brook trout in Labrador, giant trevally and Indo-Pacific permit in Oman and bull trout in the Canadian Rockies. The event will be outdoors at Bald Mountain Camps on beautiful Mooselookmeguntic Lake. Capacity will be limited to 50 with two exclusive showings on Saturday, July 11th and Saturday, August 8th. Doors open at 6:30pm for hor d’oeuvres and cash bar, film starts at 7:30pm. The event will feature a raffle and silent auction offering art, gear, trips and more to support the efforts and programs of the Outdoor Heritage Museum. Tickets are $25.00 and includes hor d’ oeuvres. This is the second year the museum is hosting this popular event. Tickets available at the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc or Online now at flyfilmfest.com If not sold out tickets will be available at the door for $30.00.

July 24 at 6:30 pm

Historical Society Annual Meeting via Zoom Call

Open to all Members via emailed invitation & Guests are invited to call OHM for info to join us

Join the Board of Directors of RLHS for a brief meeting to elect officers and share the status and plans of your Historical Society.

