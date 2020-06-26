RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is excited to announce the events that WILL be happening during the Summer of 2020. The Street Dance, Home Tour, Art in August, Plein Air Workshop and a full slate of Gallery Exhibitions will all be presented.

The annual Street Dance will be held on Wednesday, July 15, and will feature JoJo and the Bro’s, Mike Blythe & Friends, and the ever-popular Scheherazade Middle Eastern Dance Troupe. Co-sponsored by Ecopelagicon and Forks in the Air, it will be held in Lakeside Park this year to allow for greater social distancing.

The Home Tour will focus on Gardens this year and will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 12:30 – 5 PM.

Art in August, held on Thursday, August 6, features fine art and crafters from around New England from 10 AM to 4 PM.

A Plein Air Watercolor Workshop with Michael Vermette will be offered Aug 11-14 and will feature 2.5 days of instruction over four days. Visit rangeleyarts.org and click on “Visual Arts” for complete information and registration form.

The Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, is open all summer, Mondays-Saturdays from 10 – 2, with a full roster of exhibits including artists Jud Pealer, Sonja Johnson, David Tibbetts, the Rangeley Angling Art Show and the Western Mountain Photography Show.

Movies and live theater are on hold until state restrictions are lifted. We have some creative people with ideas for live events that can be put together on short notice, such as a one-act play festival and a story-telling event, and our Indie Film Series and first-run movies will return as soon as the state allows.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.

