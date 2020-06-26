FARMINGTON — Athletic fields across Regional School Unit 9 are now open for individual use and independent activities like:
• Walking or running on the track
• Riding a bike
• Tossing a football, frisbee, lacrosse ball
• Batting or tossing a baseball
• Flying a kite
• Playing tennis
The partial reopening does not include:
• Organized or group sports
• League or sport specific games or training events
RSU 9 has schools in Farmington, New Sharon and Wilton.
The health and safety of RSU 9 community members is crucial as the district focuses and plans to reopen schools in the fall. Therefore, those enjoying the facilities are expected to follow national and state CDC recommendations by maintaining a six-foot social distance from those not in your household and wearing a face covering if/when others are present. The district reserves the right to deny access to those not complying with the use expectations.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Letter to the Editor
-
The Rangeley Highlander
My college to COVID(eo) composite
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Seasonal Friends of Rangeley Scholarship Winners Announced
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Friday, June 26, 2020
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 partially reopens athletic fields