Friday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Collingwood at Greater Western Sydney
11:30 p.m. — FS2: AFL: West Coast at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
6 p.m. — FS1: ARCA: The General Tire‥AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
GOLF
3 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
6 p.m. — GOLF: Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: NC at Doosan
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m. — NBCSN: NHL Draft Lottery
RODEO
9 p.m. — CBSSN: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
Early Saturday
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: NC at Doosan
RUGBY
3 a.m. — ESPN2: Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland
3:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
5:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Canberra at Parramatta
