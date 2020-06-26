The RRG&SA Tim Baker Trail will open on July 1st. This year’s Storybook Walk will feature the book I AM BIRCH by Scott Kelley. A brief overview of the story reads….”As dark rumors swirl through the woods, animals start to panic—storing nuts, hoarding berries, taking down trees—until a birch tree stump uses wisdom and humor to put their fears to rest. The birch emerges as the unlikely champion and protector of the forest in this story inspired by Wabanaki tales.” Take your child for a short walk in the woods as you experience the book surrounded by nature! The trail is open to the public and located behind the Rangeley Region Guides and Sportsmen’s Association clubhouse on Old Skiway Road in Oquossoc.
