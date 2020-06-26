THUMBS UP. I live in the greatest neighborhood (Quimby Pond area) in the nicest town in the greatest State in the good old USA!!The neighbors keep everything going smoothly. One mows my lawn..unasked and unpaid…. just because he is a great guy..and with another neighbor who has all the big boy toys has smoothed out our private road…no pot holes for us …they even treated the dirt road for dust.. Another neighbor keeps me plowed in the winter…early and late….never fails..One of the Quimby Pond neighbors has taken on the task of keeping our mailboxes cleared in the winter.. jumped right in and took over as soon as the past maintenance neighbor could no longer do it. There is a Friends of Quimby Pond group who do wonderful things to keep “our” pond monitored and jump right in to address any problem that arises.. I’m sure there are other good works I know nothing about….We have two newbies coming, who will fit right in, as soon as they retire..Mr. Rogers would like our neighborhood…BIG THUMBS UP FOR OUR NEIGHBORHOOD…
