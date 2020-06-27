Library reading program begins June 30

DIXFIELD — The summer reading program will be held at Ludden Memorial Library during July. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story.” Children ages preschool to 14 are welcome to sign up.

Due to COVID-19, changes had to be made in normal programming. The library will offer take-and-make crafts, one each week for four weeks. Weekly reading requirements will be based on the age of the child, with prizes given for each week completed.

In addition, each child who meets his/her weekly reading requirements will be entered to win a tote bag of activities. There will be up to four chances to win.

Sign up for the program at the library, 42 Main St. At that time, each child will receive a folder with the materials and instructions. Sign up by Tuesday, June 30. For more information, check out the library Facebook page or call 207-562-8838.

North Yarmouth Academy set to reopen this fall

YARMOUTH — North Yarmouth Academy (NYA) intends to open campus in September with a full, five-day-a-week schedule for all students. The average classroom size of 14 students positions the academy to accommodate the full population on campus at the same time while practicing social distancing.

The school plans to make necessary adjustments to mitigate health risks and create the best environment possible for students to learn, grow, and engage within the current public health conditions around COVID-19.

Health and safety efforts are aligned to mitigate the risk of the spread of the virus on campus and include daily screening, use of PPEs, increased cleaning and disinfecting, designated entry and exit points in buildings to allow for one-way traffic flow, modifications for large school gatherings and health and safety education.

“While we are committed to opening in the fall, we will be prepared to transition back to remote learning for any length of time if it is required of us,” said NYA Head of School Ben Jackson.

For more information, contact NYA at 207-847-5423 or [email protected]

« Previous

Next »